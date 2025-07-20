McLaren F1 CEO Takes Jibe at Ex-Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner's Sacking - 'Lot of Drama in The Last Couple of Years'

The sacking of Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner in the aftermath of the British GP 2025 sent shockwaves through the world of Formula 1. After all, Horner had been the only team principal in the history of the outfit since they joined the F1 grid in 2005.

He had also overseen a lot of success, including 8 world driver's championships - the last 4 of which came courtesy of Max Verstappen - and 6 constructor's titles.

However, there was one person who was not that shocked at what happened at the Milton Keynes-based outfit - and that is McLaren F1 CEO Zak Brown.

Brown's ‘Drama’ Jab at Horner

Brown said the only thing that was a little surprising was the timing, but said he suspected Horner was on thin ice due to the intra-team drama that did not leave the side.

"Maybe the timing (is a surprise), but not the result. I think there's been a lot of drama there the last couple of years, and it doesn't seem like that drama has been calming down - maybe been getting worse," Brown said to TSN.

Indeed, a lot of the drama was a result of Horner being implicated in a scandal where he was alleged to have shown sexually controlling behaviour over an unnamed female employee.

He was cleared of all charges by the team's internal investigation, but the fall-out saw Adrian Newey, one of the best technical minds in the history of F1, quit the team.

That this came after the team lost a host of other senior members to other teams did not quell the notion that the team was a sinking ship in some ways.

Verstappen Future Also Uncertain

But perhaps the biggest hammer blow has been the constant uncertainty around Verstappen - with rumours of a move to Mercedes never really going away.

In fact, the rumours have once again intensified this season and the Dutchman himself has not come out and issued firm statements over his future.