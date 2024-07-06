Published 02:20 IST, July 6th 2024

McLaren's Lando Norris raises hopes of home F1 win at the British GP after leading both practices

McLaren driver Lando Norris raised hopes of a home victory at the British Grand Prix by topping both practice sessions at Silverstone on Friday. Norris has emerged as a rival for Formula 1 leader Max Verstappen in recent races, and they crashed into each other late at the Austrian GP last weekend.