Published 02:20 IST, July 6th 2024

McLaren's Lando Norris raises hopes of home F1 win at the British GP after leading both practices

McLaren driver Lando Norris raised hopes of a home victory at the British Grand Prix by topping both practice sessions at Silverstone on Friday. Norris has emerged as a rival for Formula 1 leader Max Verstappen in recent races, and they crashed into each other late at the Austrian GP last weekend.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Lando Norris
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during the first free practice at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
