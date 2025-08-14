McLaren to Auction Formula 1, IndyCar and World Endurance Racing Cars in Unique Event at Abu Dhabi

Motorsports giants McLaren are set to hold a unique, one of a kind car auction that will see them sell their 2026 Formula 1 car, their 2026 IndyCar machine, and their 2027 World Endurance Championship car all in one auction that is set to take place in Abu Dhabi at the end of the 2025 season.

The unique selling point of this auction is that the bidders will be vying to get cars that are not yet in existence, but that will be delivered to them at the end of the respective seasons - 2026 in terms of F1 and IndyCar, and 2027 in terms of their endurance racing car.

"This auction is an extraordinary opportunity to own a piece of racing history and bid for a car that has competed on track before its official launch," McLaren CEO Zak Brown said.

Why The Unique Sale?

One of the main reasons McLaren are engaging in this sale is due to the fact that they are the only team in history to have competed the prestigious triple crown of motorsport.

The triple crown means winning the Monaco GP, the Indy500 event and the Le Mans 24 Hours event - a feat that McLaren are the only team to have done.

"The Triple Crown is a huge part of our heritage and we are determined to claim it once again as we prepare for our 2027 entry into the World Endurance Championship. Not only that, these incredible cars will come with unprecedented VIP access to the team and action on track."

How McLaren Are Faring in 2025 F1 Season

McLaren may have plenty of racing teams but their main focus has always been Formula 1 - and their season has largely been an excellent one in the pinnacle of motorsport.

They have followed up winning the 2024 constructor's championship by producing a dominant car this season too, with their drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri locked in an intense intra-team title battle.