'No Room For Max Verstappen': Aston Martin Boss Andy Cowell Shuns Rumors Of Red Bull Star Joining Silverstone Based Team

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen secured his fourth Formula One World Championship at the end of the 2024 season which saw him edge out McLaren's Lando Norris in the title race. Now, since the beginning of the 2025 season, Max Verstappen looks nothing like his former dominant self as the Red Bull car has several issues which has made them fall behind the McLarens who are currently leading the championships. Following the slow pace of Red Bull since the start of the 2025 season, the F1 paddock is ripe with rumors that Verstappen might be leaving Red Bull.

Red Bull's advisor Helmut Marko had also stated that he was concerned about the Dutchman's future in the team.

No Place For Max Verstappen At Aston Martin

Red Bull were given a massive shock in 2024 when legendary F1 car designer Adrian Newey left the team to join Aston Martin. Now Max Verstappen is heavily being linked to join Aston Martin due to Newey joining the team. Max Verstappen has won all four of his World Championships in an Adrian Newey designed car.

Amidst all of the rumors, Aston Martin boss Andy Cowell has shunned the rumors of the four time champion joining Aston Martin.

“We’re incredibly fortunate that we’ve got two incredibly experienced drivers signed for the next two years, and that means I can just focus on trying to help improve the business and the art of making a fast race car," said Andy Cowell.

Andy Cowell was then asked whether Aston Martin had- “no room for Max Verstappen in 2026”

“I’m saying that my head is full of improving the company so that we can make a fast race car for Lance and Fernando,” said Andy Cowell as he brushed the talk of Verstappen joining Aston Martin.

Fernando Alonso's Time With Aston Martin Limited

Aston Martin have two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso signed as one of the drivers in their team. Recently Fernando Alonso gave a statement that he will take it ‘season by season’ after the 2026 season and the end of his career in Formula One is near.

Fernando Alonso is currently the oldest driver on the Formula One grid. He is yet to score any points in the 2025 season.