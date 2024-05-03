Advertisement

The Formula 1 circle has arrived at Miami, Florida for the sixth Grand Prix weekend of the 2024 season and to top it off, the Miami Grand Prix 2024 is going to be a sprint weekend.

This season, F1 is going to witness six sprint races throughout the year and post the first sprint race of the season in China, Miami will host the second one of the season.

This is the fourth season now that F1 is going to have sprint races with the first one taking place in 2021, and it turns out, F1 is still searching for what is the perfect format and has once again made changes to the format.

What is a sprint race?

Before digging into the new rules and regulations for Sprint Races in 2024, it is important to know what sprint races are and why were it implemented.

A sprint race is basically a shorter version of the Grand Prix in which the drivers race only 100km. The maximum duration for a sprint race is 30 minutes and there are no mandatory pit stops required.

Get to know the Miami International Autodrome 💯



We're ready for a weekend of blistering speeds and overtakes 🤯#F1 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/Cj2HHANaeO — Formula 1 (@F1)

The sprint races were implemented by F1 to add more spice and action the traditional grand prix weekend and replace the Free Practice sessions with something that makes drivers compete for points and grid positions in every session.

Miami GP 2024 Sprint Race: New Rules and Regulations for 2024 F1 Season Explained

Initially, the sprint races played a major part in deciding the outcomes of Grand Prix. The very first format back in 2021 saw, FP2 get replaced by Sprint Qualifying. The sprint qualifying used to set the grid for the sprint race on Saturday. And the result of the sprint race used to set the grid for the main Grand Prix.

The format was tweaked by F1 as drivers weren't willing to take chances in the sprint race and jeopardize their main race. The updated format saw Grand Prix qualifying take place on Friday that will set the grid for Sunday's main race. Sprint race became a stand alone Saturday event, with the sprint qualifying and sprint race. The result of sprint did not effect the outcome of Grand Prix.

Leclerc gets in a twist! 😵



Chaos for the grid in Miami last year as Charles' full-send spin brought Q3 to an end ❌#F1 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/nPK8P2yzw3 — Formula 1 (@F1)

Now, in 2024, the format has been tweaked even further. The new rules and regulations mean that the sprint weekend will have FP1 on Friday afternoon, followed by the Sprint Qualifying on Friday itself. Then Saturday will have the Sprint Race in the morning, that will be followed by the Grand Prix qualifying.

The top 8 finishers in the sprint race will be awarded points with the winner getting 8 world championship points maximum and the person finishing P8 getting a single world championship point.

Miami GP 2024 Sprint Race Live Streaming: How to watch in India, USA, UK and Australia

Here's how to watch Miami GP 2024 Sprint Race live in India, USA, UK and Australia.

When is the F1 Miami GP 2024 Sprint Race

The F1 Miami GP 2024 Sprint qualifying will take place on Friday May 3, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET (Saturday, May 4 2:00 AM IST). The F1 Miami GP 2024 Sprint Race will take place on Saturday May 4, 2024 12:00 PM ET (Saturday May 4, 9:30 PM IST).

Where is the F1 Miami GP 2024 Sprint Race?

The F1 Miami GP 2024 Sprint Race will take place at the Miami International Autodrome.

How to watch Miami GP 2024 Sprint Race F1 live telecast in India?

Unfortunately there is no official broadcaster for the Miami GP 2024 Sprint Race F1 live telecast in India.

How to watch Miami GP 2024 Sprint Race Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Miami GP 2024 Sprint Race Live Streaming via F1 TV Pro and Fancode.

How to watch Miami GP 2024 Sprint Race Live Streaming in UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Miami GP 2024 Sprint Race via Sky Sports F1. The live stream will be available on SkyGo, NOW TV.

How to watch Miami GP 2024 Sprint Race Live Streaming in USA?

Fans in the US can watch the Miami GP 2024 Sprint Race via ABC Sports Network and ESPN. The live stream will be available on ESPN+ and Fubo.

How to watch Miami GP 2024 Sprint Race Live Streaming in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Miami GP 2024 Sprint Race via Fox Sports. The live stream will be available on Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports.