Miami GP 2025: Lando Norris Warns Max Verstappen Against 'Japan Repeat' Despite Red Bull Driver's Pole Position

McLaren driver Lando Norris doesn't expect overtaking Max Verstappen to be as much of a challenge at the Miami GP 2025 as it was in the Japanese GP, and is relishing the prospect of being in a position to win.

Verstappen took pole ahead of Norris and Mercedes driver Kimi Antontelli in what was a fine showing despite the Red Bull not appearing to be the quickest around the Miami street circuit.

This is because Miami has two major DRS zones as well as several braking zones that could open up plenty of overtaking opportunities for drivers if they get close enough.

Norris Bullish Heading Into Race

That is exactly what Norris cited as to why he was so confident that it would not be a repeat of the frustration he had at Suzuka.

"I would say so (it won't be like Japan). The DRS helps a lot around here with the overtaking. It’s what you need. You also have some much bigger braking zones than you have in Suzuka, so I hope so anyway," Norris said after qualifying.

However, Norris also said that he didn't just expect a challenge from Verstappen.

Antonelli and Mercedes a Threat Too?

He added that he expected a good showing from Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli as well as teammate Oscar Piastri.

"But I don’t just expect competition from Max. Kimi’s [Antonelli] been quick all weekend and Oscar has been as well. So, I just expect a tough race from all accounts."

Antonelli, it is worth noting, took a shock pole position ahead of the sprint race in what was only his sixth race weekend so far in his young career.

The 18-year-old was unable to convert that into a win but did qualify third for the main race.