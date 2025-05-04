Improving Every Run': New Girl Dad Max Verstappen Secures Pole In Miami, Opens Up On How Team Has Progressed To Get Faster

Max Verstappen and his girlfriend Kelly Piquet recently were blessed with a baby girl ahead of the Miami Grand Prix weekend. Following the news, the new father who looks to defend his World Championship crown took pole in the Miami Grand Prix qualifying session. Max Verstappen went fastest on the grid and beat McLaren's Lando Norris and Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli for the pole position. Following the pole position, Max Verstappen opened up on how Red Bull have been working on developing their car and have been improving.

Max Verstappen On Red Bull's Developments To F1 Car

Max Verstappen after securing pole position in Miami, opened up on the developments that Red Bull have been making to their car and how he secured the pole position.

“It's been a great Qualifying. I think we improved the car a tiny amount which helped me to rotate it a bit better and honestly, Q1, Q2, Q3, just improving every run really, trying to find a bit more the limit.

“I had a tiny moment on my final lap into Turn 1 so I lost a bit of time there, but around here it's very complicated with the tires over a lap. But in the end it worked out well, so I'm very happy of course to be on pole,” said an overjoyed Max Verstappen as he will start at the front of the grid during the main race on Sunday.

Possibility Of Miami Grand Prix Getting Hit By Rain

The Sprint Race during the Miami Grand Prix weekend was hit by rain which led to a chaotic and messy Sprint Race. Keeping in line with the weather, it is forecasted that the rain could affect the main race and could have repercussions similar to what were seen in the Sprint Race.