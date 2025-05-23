Monaco GP 2025: Ferrari in Trouble as Charles Leclerc Under Investigation Due to FP1 Crash With Lance Stroll

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc (L) and Aston Martin's Lance Stroll had an incident in FP1 of the Monaco GP 2025. | Image: AP

Ferrari driver and Monaco native Charles Leclerc had quite the dream race at the Monaco GP of 2024, as Leclerc defied what was dubbed ‘the Leclerc curse’ to finally win his home race for the first time in his career.

Leclerc's run of misery in his home race had seen suffer numerous DNFs and crashes, and many thought his win in 2024 would signal a fresh start for him in the streets of Monte Carlo.

However, bad luck struck both him and Ferrari in the very first practice session of the Monaco GP 2025 - he crashed into the back of Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll and that led FP1 to be red flagged.

The session would eventually be resumed but the issue did not end there for either of the drivers.

Leclerc and Stroll To Be Investigated

Afterwards, it was revealed that both Leclerc and Stroll will have to head to the stewards room to be questioned as an investigation was to be held to determine how the crash happened.

Stroll was seemingly not aware of Leclerc's presence as he trundled into the racing line, with Leclerc having no time to react to his movement.

Radio messages showed that Stroll was told about Leclerc's presence but the Canadian claimed he did not hear anything from his race engineer over radio.

The matter will be investigated but if the chain of events is determined to be correct, it will likely be written off as a racing incident.

Who Came Off Worse in The Crash?

On early viewing, it did seem as if Leclerc was the one who got the worst end of the crash.

However, he was able to slowly nurse his Ferrari back into the pit lane with part of the car's front wing stuck underneath.

But for Stroll, the session was brought to a close as he suffered damage to both the rear suspension and the gearbox.