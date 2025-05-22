Monaco GP 2025: Max Verstappen Fires Warning to Red Bull, Says 'No Idea Where We Are' Ahead of Latest Race

The 2025 Formula 1 season has been a confusing one for Red Bull and Max Verstappen. By and large they have played second fiddle to the McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, and the title fight seems to be between the two drivers of the Woking-based outfit.

However, Verstappen has still somehow taken two race wins - one at Japan and the other in Imola last week.

The confusing fortunes of the Red Bull car have been evident, especially when considering how any driver not named Max Verstappen has failed to contend with the machine.

And it is perhaps that, as well as a knowledge of where the team have been strong, that has Verstappen pessimistic ahead of the race around the streets in Monte Carlo.

Advantage McLaren at Monaco?

Verstappen admitted that Red Bull are stronger on tracks with high-speed corners like Suzuka and Imola, and have struggled on tracks with slower corners like Miami.

"If you take the average of Miami and Imola, I don’t think we look that great. I know this is a very different track. We’ve only been properly competitive on high-speed tracks so far this season. Monaco isn’t a high-speed track… I’m a little bit more reserved. I have no idea where we are," Verstappen said.

It is worth noting that McLaren has looked at their best on tracks with slower corners, meaning they could potentially start as favourites.

The Beauty of Monaco

Nevertheless, Verstappen admitted he wanted to win the race - despite being a two-time race winner at the track before this.

"I think it’s just how difficult the track is to master in Qualifying. Knowing that overtaking is difficult on Sunday, you know Qualifying is more important. It’s challenging, bumpy, there’s the history… it’s one you want to win. It’s pretty insane, to be honest."