Advertisement

The Monaco Grand Prix 2024 started out with absolute carnage as the race was red flagged in the first lap itself after a massive shunt between Sergio Perez, Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenburg.

Sergio Perez and his Red Bull inside the first lap of the race was clipped by a Haas in the beginning and Checo completely lost control of his car and it was in shambles and completely shattered to bits. The chaos at the start meant that Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen were also caught up.

Advertisement

Sergio Perez crashed in the first lap of the F1 Monaco Grand Prix, but was able to walk away okay. pic.twitter.com/DWMLpr3HXl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter)

The carnage at the start of the Monaco GP meant that the race faced a lengthy delay at the start itself as Sergio Perez's car left behind a massive chunk of Debris was left behind on the track.

Advertisement

A big impact moments after the start but all drivers are out of their cars - Perez, Magnussen and Hulkenberg#F1 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/X83ZC7U2J3 — Formula 1 (@F1)

These angles of Sergio Perez's crash during Lap 1 of the F1 Monaco Grand Prix 👀



He was able to walk away from the wreck. pic.twitter.com/HiZjWCfTAE — ESPN (@espn)

Carlos Sainz suffers suspension failure

Ferrari fans had their hearts in their mouth as Carlos Sainz suffered a suspension failure in the beginning as he pulled out sideways with his brakes seemingly on fire.

Advertisement

It came as a massive blow to Ferrari and Carlos Sainz as they were looking to secure a race win with Charles Leclerc and a podium spot with Carlos Sainz.

🔴 RED FLAG 🔴



Sainz runs off in Casino Square and there are three cars behind which have made contact #F1 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/qbrS4lQlTI — Formula 1 (@F1)

But the lengthy delay meant that Ferrari were able to do the repair work on Carlos Sainz's car and he was able to join the race post the restart.