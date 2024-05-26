Updated May 26th, 2024 at 20:09 IST
Monaco GP Carnage: Sergio Perez Red Bull blown to BITS, Ferrari gives up on Carlos Sainz
Absolute carnage engulfed the start of Monaco Grand Prix 2024 as Sergio Perez, Nico Hulkenburg, Kevin Magnussen, and Carlos Sainz all had incidents.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
The Monaco Grand Prix 2024 started out with absolute carnage as the race was red flagged in the first lap itself after a massive shunt between Sergio Perez, Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenburg.
Sergio Perez and his Red Bull inside the first lap of the race was clipped by a Haas in the beginning and Checo completely lost control of his car and it was in shambles and completely shattered to bits. The chaos at the start meant that Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen were also caught up.
Advertisement
The carnage at the start of the Monaco GP meant that the race faced a lengthy delay at the start itself as Sergio Perez's car left behind a massive chunk of Debris was left behind on the track.
Advertisement
Carlos Sainz suffers suspension failure
Ferrari fans had their hearts in their mouth as Carlos Sainz suffered a suspension failure in the beginning as he pulled out sideways with his brakes seemingly on fire.
Advertisement
It came as a massive blow to Ferrari and Carlos Sainz as they were looking to secure a race win with Charles Leclerc and a podium spot with Carlos Sainz.
But the lengthy delay meant that Ferrari were able to do the repair work on Carlos Sainz's car and he was able to join the race post the restart.
Advertisement
Published May 26th, 2024 at 20:09 IST