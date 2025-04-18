'There's Not a Crisis' - Red Bull Team Principal Downplays Struggles Despite Agreeing With Max Verstappen's Warnings

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner has played down any talks of the team being in crisis despite their poor start to the 2025 Formula 1 season.

After talks of the team's engineers and top people engaging in angry talks after the last F1 race in Bahrain emerged, many saw it as the latest sign of a failing team.

However, Horner has said that the team were merely discussing things instead of it being a crisis.

"If you sit down with your engineers and discuss the race, I wouldn't describe that as a crisis summit - we have lots of [discussions]," Horner said after Free Practice 1 for the Saudi Arabian GP 2025.

‘No Crisis at Red Bull’

Horner also said the team are working hard to overcome the issues of the car.

"There's not a crisis. We're not where we want to be, we've got some issues with the car that we're working through and the whole team's working incredibly hard."

But he did echo what world champion Max Verstappen has been saying about the car being unstable in the corners - something that is costing the team as many as a few tenths of a second.

"We've got some vices in our car that with the margins being so close - if you listen to Max's comments, if he's not confident on the car on turning in, he's having that instability issue that's worth tenths, hundreds of a second, which in such a tight grid is multiple places. We know when we can tidy that up, performance will come."

Will This Lead to Verstappen's Departure?

All of this has led to speculation that Verstappen may choose to leave the team - talks that, ironically, originated from Helmut Marko, the team's motorsport advisor.