Sebastian Vettel Set For Red Bull Return? Four-time F1 Champion Named as 'Ideal Successor' to Team's Motorsport Advisor

Ever since Red Bull Racing made their Formula 1 debut in 2005, the team's driver programme has been taken care of by Dr. Helmut Marko, an ex-F1 driver from Austria.

Marko's no-nonsense and cutthroat approach has often divided opinion but there have been numerous success stories including Max Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardio, Carlos Sainz and even current Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda, among others.

However, given age is not on Marko's side, there is no guarantee he will remain in this role forever - and he has now handpicked the person who he would like to succeed him.

And Marko's choice is one of his former proteges - Vettel.

"I think he (Vettel) would be the ideal successor candidate. It is clear that at some point you can no longer do it, not least because of your age. Because those travel efforts are no small thing," Marko told Sky Germany.

Why Vettel Should Replace Marko

Marko's reasoning for why he feels Vettel would be ideal comes down to the fact that Vettel remains invested in the sport - he is working with female go-karters in Saudi Arabia during the F1 race weekend.

But Marko also remains impressed by the kind of ‘strategic leadership’ Vettel could bring to the team.

"Of course, it would be great if a guy like Sebastian could take over. You have the side of the junior program, he’s already working with girls here in the go-karts in Saudi Arabia. On the other side, of course, there’s the great strategic leadership of his Formula 1 team."

It is worth noting that Vettel has also done plenty of environmental work after his retirement, but Marko believes he can juggle that responsibility.

"He knows what he wants to do in the future and that is first and foremost motor racing. He may be a forest owner in Austria with his own hunting grounds, but you can combine all that."

Vettel - Red Bull's First Legend

Vettel's proposed return remains purely speculative at this point but he was the driver who legitimised Red Bull.

He won 4 back-to-back championships from 2010-13 with the team and remains close to those at the helm, despite his departure for Ferrari in 2015.