×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 11:23 IST

Sergio Pérez downplays speculation of his Red Bull teammate Verstappen leaving to join Mercedes F1

Sergio Pérez has brushed down rumours that Max Verstappen might be thinking about moving from Red Bull to Mercedes.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Sergio Perez
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez answers questions during a press conference ahead of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sergio Pérez has downplayed speculation that his three-time Formula 1 world champion teammate Max Verstappen could be considering a switch from Red Bull to Mercedes.

Verstappen's future has been the talk of the Australian Grand Prix paddock at Albert Park this week with Red Bull allegedly divided over its recent controversy involving team principal Christian Horner .

Advertisement

Pérez remains convinced the team is united.

“The team is in a very strong position, because with the results we’re currently having, the harmony that there is in the team, I think to achieve that it takes a couple of years probably,” Pérez said on the eve of the first practice sessions in Melbourne.

Advertisement

Verstappen has won the first two races of the F1 season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Perez finished second in both Grand Prix races.

“Right now, the dynamic, everyone in the team is working really well together, the whole engineering group, it’s really united," Perez said. “And you can see that on-track, and how efficient we’ve been in the last year. So I don’t see any reason to change it.”

Advertisement

He added: it would "obviously be a blow for the team if Max were to leave.”

Pérez denied any knowledge of an exit clause in Verstappen’s Red Bull contract, which is set to run through to the end of 2028 but has been the subject of intense speculation as part of the ongoing controversy.

Advertisement

“I don’t have that clause,” Pérez said. “I don’t know what clause Max has in his contract, it’s better if you ask him. I think Max, as far as I know, has a contract with the team and is fully committed with the team.

“And the rest, I think it’s not for me to comment, nothing to do with me.”

Advertisement

The Australian Grand Prix is set for Sunday. There are two practice sessions scheduled for Friday and another on Saturday before afternoon qualifying.

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 11:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Understanding The Viral Scene Queen Beauty Trend

Scene Queen Beauty Trend

a few seconds ago
US Fed

Fed's steady outlook

a few seconds ago
Budaun Double Murder: Accused Visited Victim's House Seeking Money For His Wife's Delivery

Javed Arrested by Police

5 minutes ago
Reliance Industries in focus

India's new energy vision

7 minutes ago
The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world’s biggest election exercise, will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

7 minutes ago
Budaun Double Murder case

Autopsy in Budaun Case

11 minutes ago
IPL Franchise Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians' best XI

13 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Kohli versus MS Dhoni

17 minutes ago
Reddit IPO valuation

Reddit prices IPO at $34

17 minutes ago
AI

AI hype will be hard

18 minutes ago
'Not Joining Congress': Sadananda Gowda Retires From Electoral Politics, Says 'Will Work for BJP'

Gowda Retires

19 minutes ago
Supreme Court pulls up Patanjali for misleading ads

Patanjali's Court Apology

19 minutes ago
Sergio Perez

Pérez downplays rumours

19 minutes ago
Fire in Thane's Dombivili

Fire in Dombivili

20 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Emotional Note

24 minutes ago
Platinum Industries IPO

Krystal Integrated

24 minutes ago
David Warner and Babar Azam

Warner, Babar snubbed!

26 minutes ago
Kejriwal more dangerous than stifling air: BJP slams AAP as Delhi's air quality plunges

Adv Bhatia Manhandled

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Assam STF Nabs Top ISIS Terrorists During Search Operation Along IB Area

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Centre Notifies Fact Check Unit Under PIB To Monitor Online Content

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Delhi HC Issues Summons to TMC Leader Mahua Moitra in Defamation Case

    India News16 hours ago

  4. Delhi Woman Sweeping Outside Her House Rammed by Car, Dies

    India News16 hours ago

  5. Chhattisgarh: 13 Students Injured After School Roof Gets Ripped Off

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo