Seven-time F1 World Champion sent shockwaves across the auto racing realm. Ahead of the official commencement of the 2023 calendar, the mega Hamilton revelation has been one of the most thrilling to happen so far in the year 2024. Lewis will compete in his final season with Mercedes this year and will join Ferrari in the forthcoming season in 2025. It is nothing less than shocking as the star F1 driver signed an extension with his current team.

3 things you need to know

Lewis Hamilton will become a part of the Scuderia Ferrari F1 Team next year

Hamilton had signed a two-year extension with the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team

Lewis moved from McLaren to Mercedes in 2013 and has been with the Silver Arrows for 11 years

From McLaren to Mercedes and now Ferrari: Lewis Hamilton all set to change cars in 2025

There was intense buzz ahead of the official announcement that Lewis Hamilton is genuinely heading to Ferrari despite signing a contract extension with Mercedes. Interestingly, the 39-year-old driver has triggered a release clause in his contract that was added to his new deal with the Silver Arrows. It will allow him to join Ferrari in 2025. In a team statement, Hamilton shared his delight in working with the team for the past eleven years, where he made history and won six of his seven titles with the Silver Arrows. His 103 race victories are an F1 record.

“I have had an amazing 11 years with this team, and I’m so proud of what we have achieved together. Mercedes has been part of my life since I was 13 years old,” Hamilton said.

“It’s a place where I have grown up, so making the decision to leave was one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make. But the time is right for me to take this step, and I’m excited to be taking on a new challenge,” the Seven-time F1 champion added.

Hamilton's tenure at Mercedes will come to an end with George Russell, his current teammate by the end of the season. Charles Leclerc, the Monacan driver who in December agreed to a long-term agreement, will be his teammate at Ferrari. Hamilton is said to be in a multi-year contract with the il Cavallino.

Is Lewis Hamilton replacing 'Smooth Operator' Carlos Sainz?

After the official announcements made by Mercedes & Ferrari, speculations surrounded the future of Carlos Sainz. The Spanish motorsports racing driver has been in negotiations for a contract extension with the team, but it had stalled at the end of 2023. After the Hamilton news, next came a statement from current Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr.

“Following today’s news, Scuderia Ferrari and myself will part ways at the end of 2024,” Sainz wrote.

“We still have a long season ahead of us and, like always, I will give my absolute best for the team and for the Tifosi all around the world. News about my future will be announced in due course,” he added.