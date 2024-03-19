×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 11:15 IST

Soccer-mad F1 driver Pierre Gasly invests in French soccer club FC Versailles

Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly is venturing into soccer.Not as a player, but as an investor in Versailles, a club from the Paris suburb.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Alpine driver Pierre Gasly of France walks through the paddock during Formula One pre season testings at the Bahrain International Circuit | Image: AP
  • 1 min read
Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly is venturing into soccer.

Not as a player, but as an investor in Versailles, a club from the Paris suburb playing in the French third division.

“I’m delighted to be joining FC Versailles because I’ve always wanted to get involved in professional football," said Gasly, who drives for Alpine. "This is the start of a wonderful story. Go Versailles!”

The Frenchman will join the club as joint shareholder, alongside Alexandre Mulliez — the grandson of the founder of Auchan multinational retail group — and his partner Fabien Lazare.

The club did not reveal the percentage of Gasly's shareholding.

Mulliez took over the financially stricken club last year.

“I am convinced that our collaboration will be fruitful,” he said. “As a long-standing F1 fan, I know how lucky we are to have Pierre at our side to help us achieve all our goals.”

Published March 19th, 2024 at 11:15 IST

