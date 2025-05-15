Toto Wolff Opens Up On The Relationship Between Him And Former Mercedes Driver Lewis Hamilton After Latter's Move To Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes were synonymous with each other as the 7-time World Champion won six of his seven titles with Mercedes. The story of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes seemed to be a never ending tale but it all came to a halt in 2024 when Lewis Hamilton that he was leaving Mercedes after 12 years and going to join rivals Ferrari from the 2025 season onwards. As the 2025 season is underway and Lewis Hamilton is driving for Ferrari, a lot of questions are asked about the relationship between Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton.

Toto Wolff Clears The Air Around His Relationship With Lewis Hamilton

As Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff are now rivals on the Formula One grid, several fans wondered whether the two were still friends. Toto Wolff has cleared the air around this and confirmed that he and Lewis Hamilton are still very good friends and continue to meet each other.

“We're still great friends with Lewis. I spent a lot of time with him, travelling, and I’m still seeing him. It came to a point last year where, you know, it's like spending 12 years in a row on holiday with your best friend. At a certain stage you say, well, maybe do something else this time around. And for Lewis, he needed a refresher, a reinvention. Ferrari is iconic, no doubt about that. Certainly he also got terms that were interesting for him,” said Toto Wolff as he opened up on his relationship with Lewis Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton Having Dissapointing Time In Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton's dream move to Ferrari has been a nightmare so far as the 7-time World Champion is yet to do anything remarkable in the Italian outfit. Lewis Hamilton also in Ferrari is not being able to beat his teammate Charles Leclerc and is currently seventh in the points table.

Lewis Hamilton will be looking to turn things around as another race weekend approaches.