McLaren F1 Driver Oscar Piastri Joins Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris on Unique Formula 1 List

The 2025 Formula 1 season is seeing a tight world championship fight take place between the McLaren F1 team drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, with the Australian currently ahead in the standings by just 9 points.

However, while the man from Down Under is yet to seal his maiden F1 title, he has joined an illustrious list of current drivers that includes Norris as well as former world champions Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Piastri is set to get his very own grandstand at his home venue of Albert Park in Melbourne, Australia from the 2026 F1 season onwards.

‘Feels Very Surreal’

The grandstand will be on the main straight of the circuit that is right opposite the pit lane.

“It feels very surreal and I never thought this would happen, but the support is incredible and I can't wait to see it all come together next March. Seeing all the fans in my own grandstand directly opposite the McLaren garage is going to be an amazing experience and I'm really looking forward to feeling the energy and the atmosphere," he said in a video posted on social media.

He is also the fifth Australian driver to be given the honour of having a grandstand at Melbourne's circuit - three-time world champion Jack Brabham, one-time world champion Alan Jones, as well as Daniel Ricciardo and Mark Webber also have stands dedicated to them.

It is indeed a huge honour for the youngster, who many see as someone who can dominate the sport for years to come.

How Piastri Has Fared in 2025

Piastri has already won more F1 races in a single season than any other Australian driver since the world championship began in the year 1950 - he has won six times so far in 2025.

His total career wins tally stands at 8, with his other 2 wins coming in the 2024 season at Hungary and Azerbaijan, respectively.

Many expected Norris to be the main McLaren driver challenging for the title this season, but there have been many races where Piastri has arguably looked much better.