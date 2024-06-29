sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:29 IST, June 29th 2024

Verstappen holds off McLaren challenge to take 3rd sprint race victory of the season at Austrian GP

Max Verstappen held off an early attack by Lando Norris before pulling away from the two McLarens to comfortably secure his third sprint race victory of season.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Max Verstappen holds off McLaren to win Austrian GP sprint race
Max Verstappen holds off McLaren to win Austrian GP sprint race | Image: AP
19:29 IST, June 29th 2024