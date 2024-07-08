Published 10:19 IST, July 8th 2024
Williams F1 team principal James Vowles hints at mid-season switch if Sargeant's poor form continues
Williams team principal James Vowles is considering a possible mid-season switch if Logan Sargeant's Formula 1 form does not improve. The 23-year-old Sargeant is the only American driver in F1.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Logan Sargeant and Alexander Albon react as they sit outside their team garage ahead of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, Melbourne | Image: AP
10:19 IST, July 8th 2024