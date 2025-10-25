Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • From Being The Wanker to Becoming The King; How Australia Shaped Virat Kohli

Updated 25 October 2025 at 07:44 IST

From Being The Wanker to Becoming The King; How Australia Shaped Virat Kohli

Ind vs Aus: India gets ready for the 3rd ODI at the SCG which could very well be Virat Kohli's final bow in the country.

Ankit Banerjee
Follow : Google News Icon  
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli | Image: ICC/JioStar
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Ind vs Aus: With much-speculation around his ODI future, Virat Kohli would be walking out on an Australian venue to play for probably the last time in his life. At Adelaide, despite registering a rare duck, Kohli got a standing ovation and now that he gets ready to play his final game in the country, a similar kind of a reception is expected. Kohli is arguably the best cricketer of our times and one of the greats to have played the game. A report claims that the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground has sold out all it's tickets for the game - a testament of Kohli's popularity and stardom in the country. It is safe to say that Kohli is ‘King’ Kohli today because of Australia. The country has played a huge role in shaping him and his illustrious career. 

ALSO READ: Gill May be Rested, Rohit Likely to Get New Opening Partner: REPORT

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 25 October 2025 at 07:41 IST