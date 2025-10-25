From Being The Wanker to Becoming The King; How Australia Shaped Virat Kohli

Ind vs Aus: With much-speculation around his ODI future, Virat Kohli would be walking out on an Australian venue to play for probably the last time in his life. At Adelaide, despite registering a rare duck, Kohli got a standing ovation and now that he gets ready to play his final game in the country, a similar kind of a reception is expected. Kohli is arguably the best cricketer of our times and one of the greats to have played the game. A report claims that the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground has sold out all it's tickets for the game - a testament of Kohli's popularity and stardom in the country. It is safe to say that Kohli is ‘King’ Kohli today because of Australia. The country has played a huge role in shaping him and his illustrious career.