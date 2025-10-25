Shubman Gill May be Rested, Rohit Sharma Likely to Get New Opening Partner at SCG: REPORT

Ind vs Aus: Now that Australia has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead and with the final game being a dead-rubber, there is a high possibility Team India will ring in the changes. As per reports, Rohit Sharma would have a new opening partner and Shubman Gill may be rested for the game. The talk is that Shreyas Iyer would be leading the side for the first time in ODIs.

Jaiswal to Get a Game?

Yashasvi Jaiswal may get a go and hence it would be a good opportunity for him to grab. He has had experience of playing in Australia and that should come in handy as India would look to avoid an embarrassing whitewash.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia announced on Friday that public tickets for the third ODI between Australia and India, scheduled for Saturday at the Sydney Cricket Ground, have sold out. With the SCG’s capacity of 48000, fans will gather in large numbers to watch the major clash between the two powerhouse teams.

Advertisement

Ro-Ko's Final Dance in Australia

The upcoming match is likely to be Virat Kohli’s last game in Australia, and the former India skipper’s fans will arrive in huge numbers to get a glimpse of the 36-year-old. While Kohli plans to play the 2027 World Cup, Team India have no further ODI series scheduled in Australia before the global tournament.

ALSO READ: Large Numbers Of Fans Gather At Sydney Airport To Welcome Virat Kohli

Advertisement

Kohli's highly awaited comeback to international cricket hasn't unfolded as planned.

In two games, the ex-captain has scored zero runs, getting out without scoring in Perth and Adelaide. He has faced only 12 balls so far in the series, sparking debates about his ongoing role in ODIs--the sole format he continues to play after retiring from Tests and T20Is.