From FIFA World Cup To Asian Games: Here's A Full List Of Sporting Events In 2026

The year 2026 promises to be a thrilling one for sports enthusiasts, with major events from multiple disciplines unfolding back-to-back.

Following the Men's ODI World Cup in 2023, India will once again take center stage by hosting another prestigious ICC tournament. The Men's T20 World Cup will be held in February–March 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Later in the year, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women’s team will compete in the Women’s T20 World Cup, scheduled for June–July in England and Wales.

FIFA World Cup To Be Biggest Spectacle In 2026

Yet, the biggest spectacle of all will undoubtedly be the FIFA World Cup 2026. With 48 teams participating, this landmark edition will captivate not only football fans but sports lovers worldwide. The tournament will span across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, making it one of the most expansive World Cups ever staged.

In short, 2026 is shaping up to be a landmark year in the sporting calendar, offering fans unforgettable moments across cricket, football, and beyond.

Here's The Full List Of Major Sporting Events In 2026 With Dates

Football:

FIFA World Cup 2026 (June 12-July 26).

Cricket:

Women's Premier League (January 9-February 5), India vs New Zealand (3 ODIs, 5 T20Is from January 11-January 31), ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup 2026 (January 15-February 6), ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 (February 7-March 8), Indian Premier League (March-May), ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 (June 12-July 5), India's tour of England (July), India's tour of Sri Lanka (August), India's tour of Bangladesh (August), India's tour of New Zealand (October-November).

Tennis:

Australian Open (January 12-February 1), French Open (May-June), Wimbledon (June-July) and US Open (August-September), ATP Finals 2026 (November).

Hockey:

FIH Hockey World Cup (August).

Athletics:

Doha Diamond League (May).

Badminton:

Badminton World Championships (July).

Other Sports: