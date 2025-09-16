From Khelo India To TOPS: Decoding PM Narendra Modi's Unifying And Pathbreaking Vision That Transformed The Nation's Sporting Landscape

India's rise as a sporting powerhouse is something that deserves a case study of its own. Gone are the days when India's sporting capabilities were measured just by how they performed in multi-national cricketing events. The new India today is home to several match-winning athletes who have done the nation proud on various global stages such as the Olympics, Asian Games, the Commonwealth Games, FIDE Grand Swiss, Paralympics, and others.

The Prime Minister has always been extremely vocal about his vision for sports and how it plays a pivotal role as a nation-building force. Here's looking at the Prime Minister's vision and how his schemes drastically transformed India into a country that settles for nothing less than a win.

The Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS)

Back in 2014, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) initiated the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). The scheme was later revised and revamped in 2018 and was directed to establish a technical support team for managing the TOPS athletes. The players were also given holistic support.

The scheme ensures that a “core group of athletes” have all the personalised support which helps them to excel.

The Importance Of Khelo India Program

The Khelo India Program aims at reviving sporting culture in India at the grassroots level. The program focussed on establishing a robust framework for all kinds of sports in the country.

State Level Khelo India Centres, Talent Search and Development, Annual Sports Competition, Physical Fitness of School Children, Sports for Peace and Development are the segments which play a crucial role in achieving this objective.

Athlete Empowerment From Grassroots to Global Arena

The Khelo India programme has supported over 2,781 athletes. The athletes who have been a part of the Khelo India program have set around 6,000 national records along with 1,400 international ones.

A total of 124 athletes who trained under the programme contributed to India winning 42 medals at the 2022 Asian Games, and 28 of them represented India at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Prime Minister's Unmatched Vision For Indian Athletes