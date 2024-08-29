Published 12:21 IST, August 29th 2024
Gable Steveson's bid to make jump from wrestling to football on hold after being released by Bills
Gable Steveson’s bid to switch careers from wrestling to pro football is on indefinite hold.And the super heavyweight gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics and two-time NCAA champion at Minnesota has work to do to even be considered an NFL practice-squad candidate.
- SportFit
3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Gable Steveson warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Orchard Park, NY | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
3 min read
