Gerrit Cole tosses playoff gem, shutting down Royals and sending Yankees back to ALCS with 3-1 win
Gerrit Cole pitched like a postseason ace Thursday night, holding the Kansas City Royals to a single run over seven innings and sending the New York Yankees to a 3-1 victory that put them back in the American League Championship Series .
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Gerrit Cole tosses playoff gem, shutting down Royals | Image: AP
