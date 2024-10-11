sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:36 IST, October 11th 2024

Gerrit Cole tosses playoff gem, shutting down Royals and sending Yankees back to ALCS with 3-1 win

Gerrit Cole pitched like a postseason ace Thursday night, holding the Kansas City Royals to a single run over seven innings and sending the New York Yankees to a 3-1 victory that put them back in the American League Championship Series .

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Gerrit Cole tosses playoff gem, shutting down Royals
Gerrit Cole tosses playoff gem, shutting down Royals | Image: AP
