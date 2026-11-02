Glenn Maxwell Bows Out Of All International Cricket After 286 Matches, 3 World Cups And 14 Years Of Mayhem & Miracles

Another Australian cricket ultimate entertainer has finally put down the bat. Glenn Maxwell, the all-rounder who spent 14 years making the impossible task look routine work, has announced his retirement from all international cricket. With this final international cricketing announcement, Maxwell has closed the book on an all-format career that made him one of the biggest crowd-pullers in world cricket.

If reports are to be believed, the signs had been there for quite some time, and those within the game could see which way the wind was blowing. Glenn, who was unable to force his way back into the Test side for various reasons, had already walked away from ODI cricket in June 2025. His last featured in the Champions Trophy semi-final against India, which eventually turned out to be his last appearance in the 50-over format.

After ODI retirement, his T20I future became clouded in 2026 when Cricket Australia left him out of the 2026-27 central contracts list in April, before omitting him entirely from the squad for the Bangladesh tour in May-June. The man who once owned the shortest format suddenly found himself without a chair.

286 Matches, 3 World Cups, 136 Wickets

The Australian star batter's numbers tell their own story, though they never capture the chaos. Maxwell played 286 international matches for Australia, scoring 7226 runs and picking up 136 wickets. The tally breaks down to 3990 runs in 149 ODIs, 2897 runs in 130 T20Is and 339 runs in 7 Tests. More importantly, he was part of 3 World Cup-winning campaigns, lifting the ODI World Cup twice in 2015 and 2023 and the T20 World Cup in 2021.

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Between all the stats, one innings defines Maxwell, the one that might define ODI cricket as well, which came in Mumbai at the 2023 ODI World Cup against Afghanistan. Australia were dead and buried at 91 for 7 chasing 292, the game gone, the tournament on the line, when Maxwell decided he had other plans.

Maxwell's 201* That Defied Cramps, Logic And Afghanistan

Amidst all the chaos, suffering debilitating cramps that almost blocked his movements, Maxwell launched an extraordinary counterattack that remains absurd to revisit. He hammered an unbeaten 201 from just 128 balls, smashing 21 fours and 10 sixes, and dragged Australia across the line with skipper Pat Cummins playing the most famous supporting role in an unbeaten 202-run stand. In doing so, he became the first Australian man to score a double century in ODIs, producing one of the greatest individual innings the format has ever seen.

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