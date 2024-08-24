Published 21:54 IST, August 24th 2024
Grand Chess Tour: Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa draw again; Firouzja marches ahead
Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa squandered a winning position against Wesley So of America while World Championship challenger D Gukesh settled for a hard-fought draw in the fifth round of the Sinquefield Cup, underway here as the final leg of the Grand Chess Tour.
