  • Grand Chess Tour: Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa draw again; Firouzja marches ahead

Published 21:54 IST, August 24th 2024

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa squandered a winning position against Wesley So of America while World Championship challenger D Gukesh settled for a hard-fought draw in the fifth round of the Sinquefield Cup, underway here as the final leg of the Grand Chess Tour.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
D Gukesh makes history at FIDE Candidates Chess 2024
D Gukesh makes history at FIDE Candidates Chess 2024 | Image: X/@FIDE_chess
