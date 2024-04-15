Advertisement

MS Dhoni smashed three consecutive sixes on Hardik Pandya in the 20th over of the CSK innings. Dhoni came into the middle for four deliveries and created a melee by scoring 20 runs at the strike rate of 500. Dhoni's blitz took CSK to a total of 206 at the Wankhede Stadium.

The former CSK skipper hammered three consecutive sixes off MI skipper Hardik Pandya (2/43) to help his side collect 26 runs off the final over.

Dhoni’s stunning knock – which had the balls sailing over long-off, wide long-on and deep square leg – also pushed Chennai past the 200-run mark, which did appear tough until that final over.

MSD 🤝 Hat-trick of Sixes 🤝 Wankhede going berserk



Sit back & enjoy the LEGEND spreading joy & beyond 💛 😍



Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #MIvCSK | @msdhoni | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/SuRErWrQTG — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

MS Dhoni’s ballistic 4-ball 20 garnished forceful fifties by Shivam Dube and Ruturaj Gaikwad as Chennai Super Kings powered to a strong 206 for four against Mumbai Indians in their IPL match here on Sunday.

Dube (66 not out, 10x4, 2x6) and Gaikwad (69), who milked 90 runs off a mere 45 balls for the third wicket, gave Chennai innings steam in the initial and middle passages of the play before Dhoni mesmerized a packed Wankhede with vintage shot-making.

On a placid wicket, CSK batters flourished between overs 11-15 to collect 79 runs to set course for a big total, with Gaikwad and Dube showing their rich form.

CSK made a sedate start through a new opening pair of Ajinkya Rahane (5) and Rachin Ravindra (21, 16b, 2x4, 1x6). However, the move did not work as Rahane was caught by Pandya at mid-on off pacer Gerald Coetzee.

Gaikwad’s acceleration in the latter half of the powerplay helped CSK reach a par 48/1 as the CSK captain made his intentions clear.

Even though he could not push beyond 69, which came off 40 balls with five sixes and as many boundaries, Gaikwad appeared in prime form.

The CSK skipper hit through the line effortlessly to clear ropes and when the MI bowlers challenged him by angling their deliveries into his body, Gaikwad improvised to find his runs without taking any unwanted risks.

Gaikwad’s innings ended when his counterpart Pandya foxed him with a slower delivery which he ended up hitting high in the air to Nabi at long on.

Dube went after Pandya in the 10th over, making the most of the bowler’s wayward line and lengths to collect 15 runs including three fours.

Dube, though, took a liking for the pace of Romario Shepherd.

Having hit the West Indian for a couple of fours in their initial exchanges to collect 12 runs off the 11th over, Dube smacked two sixes and as many fours off Shepherd’s second over to add another 22.

(With inputs from PTI)