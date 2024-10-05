Published 00:08 IST, October 5th 2024
Guardiola says he will pay for banner appealing for him to stay at Man City
Pep Guardiola has offered to pay the cost of a banner from fans, appealing for him to stay in Manchester City. Supporters plan to unfurl a giant flag at Saturday's home game against Fulham urging the City manager to sign an extension to his contract that expires at the end of the season.
