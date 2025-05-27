Gulveer Singh Makes India Proud; Wins First Gold For Nation at Asian Athletics Championships 2025

Updated May 27th 2025, 13:39 IST
Gulveer Singh created history as he became the third Indian to win gold in the men’s 10,000m at the Asian Championships. Before Gulveer's feat at the 10,000m; Hari Chand (1975) and G Lakshmanan (2017) had won it. Gulveer's gold is also India's first at the ongoing Asian Athletics Championships 2025. Gulveer, who holds the Indian national record, was in the lead pack for most of the race before breaking free in the final moments.
In the final lap, he cruised past Bahrain’s Albert Kibichi Rop to take the lead to the finishing line. He took 28:38.63 minutes to complete the race in first place. This isn't Gulveer's first medal at the Asian Athletics Championship, in 2023, he clinched the bronze medal in 5000m. For the unversed, another Indian in the pack, Sawan Barwal, finished fourth - missing out on a bronze by a whisker.
Hailing from Sirsa, Gulveer made his debut in the Diamond League recently.
In the past, the 26-year-old clinched the bronze medal in the 10,000 metres race in the 2022 Asian Games. He followed it up with another bronze medal in 10,000 meters in the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok and 10,000m Gold in India's national Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships. In 2025 he set a new personal best of 12:59.77 in the 5000m at the Boston University Terrier DMR Challenge, close behind Olympic champion Cole Hocker and his training partner Cooper Teare.
Published May 27th 2025, 13:27 IST