Gulveer Singh Makes India Proud; Wins First Gold For Nation at Asian Athletics Championships 2025

Gulveer Singh created history as he became the third Indian to win gold in the men’s 10,000m at the Asian Championships. Before Gulveer's feat at the 10,000m; Hari Chand (1975) and G Lakshmanan (2017) had won it. Gulveer's gold is also India's first at the ongoing Asian Athletics Championships 2025. Gulveer, who holds the Indian national record, was in the lead pack for most of the race before breaking free in the final moments.

GULVEER MAKES INDIA PROUD

In the final lap, he cruised past Bahrain’s Albert Kibichi Rop to take the lead to the finishing line. He took 28:38.63 minutes to complete the race in first place. This isn't Gulveer's first medal at the Asian Athletics Championship, in 2023, he clinched the bronze medal in 5000m. For the unversed, another Indian in the pack, Sawan Barwal, finished fourth - missing out on a bronze by a whisker.

Hailing from Sirsa, Gulveer made his debut in the Diamond League recently.