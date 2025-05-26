Arsenal Star Bukayo Saka Pens Down Emotional Note, Vows To End London-Based Club's Trophy Drought: 'Our Time Will Come'

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka vowed to end the London-based club's trophyless drought. The 23-year-old penned down an emotional note and said that Arsenal's time will come.

Arsenal had a stunning start to the 2024-2025 season and dominated over top European clubs. However, as the season came to an end, the Gunners failed to maintain consistency.

Arsenal finished in the second position on the Premier League standings with 74 points and had a goal difference of 35. The London-based club had a 10-point gap with the Premier League 2024-2025 winner, Liverpool.

Arsenal won 20 matches and conceded just four defeats after playing 38 games. However, in 14 league matches, the Gunners shared points with their opponent, and it costed them big time this season.

Bukayo Saka's Stats In 2024-2025 Season

In the Premier League 2024-2025 season, Bukayo Saka played a crucial role for the Gunners. The youngster played 35 matches, scoring 16 goals and making nine assists.

Meanwhile, in the UEFA Champions League (UCL), Saka played nine matches, scoring six goals and had two assists.

Bukayo Saka Pledges To End Arsenal's Trophy Drought

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Bukayo Saka wrote an emotional note for the Arsenal fans, saying that they know the mission and their time will come.

"We all know the mission. We’re working towards achieving things this team hasn’t seen in a while. And our time will come," Bukayo Saka wrote on his official Instagram account.

Arsenal received all the praise from the football world when they defeated European giants Real Madrid in both the legs of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) at an aggregate of 5-1, following a clinical performance.