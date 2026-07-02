Harry Kane Breaks Kylian Mbappe's Record; Reveals Ambition of Leading England to World Cup 2026 Title After Win Over DR Congo
World Cup 2026: Harry Kane was the star of the show for England as his brace helped his side beat DR Congo and make it to the round of 16.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
World Cup 2026: Harry Kane was the star of the show for England as his brace helped his side beat DR Congo and make it to the round of 16. Kane two second half goals helped England level and then his second goal helped the Three Lions take the lead which eventually proved good enough for them. By scoring the two goals, Kane also went clear of France's Kylian Mbappe for a certain record.
According to OptaJoe, the English captain has scored 10 knockout-stage goals at major tournaments since EURO 2020. The best number of any European player.
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Mbappe sits second on seven. Spain’s Dani Olmo, Denmark’s Kasper Dolberg and Portugal’s Goncalo Ramos are next, level on three apiece.