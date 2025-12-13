High-Priced Tickets, Rs 10 Lakh For A Selfie: Breakdown Of What Fans Paid For The ‘Messy’ Messi Event

New Delhi: Lionel Messi's Kolkata leg of the GOAT India Tour 2025, which was supposed to be once in a lifetime moment for the football fans in Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium, descended into chaos when the legend's nearly 20 minute appearance at the stadium did not go too well with his fans and spectators who had paid hefty amounts to get his one glimpse.

The first leg of Messi's 3-day India visit was turned chaotic when fans started throwing bottles and attempted to break the gates between the stands after the Argentine icon’s appearance on the field was cut drastically short.

Angry fans also resorted to vandalism at the Kolkata stadium, alleging poor event management and criticising VIPs and politicians for 'hogging' the football icon's attention and time to the extent that fans did not even get a glimpse of Messi.

Fans of 8-time Ballon d’Or winner also complained of poor management, steeply priced tickets ranging from Rs 4500-Rs 16,000, and absence of promised appearances by superstars like actor Shah Rukh Khan and cricketer Sourav Ganguly.

Meanwhile, following the chaos which engulfed the stadium, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose stepped in and said that he has suggested the state government to order a judicial inquiry, demand the refund of ticket prices and compensate the stadium authorities for the damage.

He added, "The organizers have callously gone the way of commercialisation of Messi's visit here and ignored the sentiments of the fans. After all it is fans who make an icon an icon. Fans have the right to see their hero. Knowing all these things the organisers only focused on money-making, which a civilised society cannot endure," as quoted by ANI.

How much did tickets cost?

The starting prices of tickets reportedly for much-awaited tour of Lionel Messi in Kolkata, where the chaos engulfed early morning, was Rs 4,366. The tickets for Messi's Hyderabad leg began at Rs 2500, Rs 4,720 for Delhi and Rs 7,080 for Mumbai. Reports suggest that the highest ticket was priced at Rs. 16,000 and tickets were sold up to Rs 10 lakh rupees for the World Cup winner's India tour.

10 Lakh For Shaking Hands?

As part of the Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour, organisers had announced a Meet and Greet package with the football legend priced at a jaw-dropping Rs 10 lakh for a single person.

People willing to pay the eye-watering fee will be able to stand face to face with the Argentine legend where they will get a professional group photo with six people, and also engage in handshake with the football legend Messi. Furthermore, access to premium lounge loaded with gourmet food and non-alcoholic beverages, and a hospitality-category ticket for the Delhi leg of the tour will also be provided.

Meanwhile Messi, after the Kolkata chaos, arrived at Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad, Telangana, along with his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul.