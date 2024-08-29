sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Muck in Mollywood | Mukesh Ambani | Gujarat Rains | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | MUDA Scam | Israel-Hamas | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Hiring coach, adding players left Seahawks GM John Schneider feeling like the offseason blitzed by

Published 14:43 IST, August 29th 2024

Hiring coach, adding players left Seahawks GM John Schneider feeling like the offseason blitzed by

John Schneider felt like the offseason went by in a blink.Hiring Mike Macdonald as the new head coach , overseeing the hiring of the coaching staff around Macdonald and his normal offseason moves with players left Seattle’s general manager feeling a bit stunned the regular season was already here .

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) makes a catch for a touchdown over Cleveland Browns cornerback Justin Hardee Sr., bottom, during the first half of a preseason NFL football game
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) makes a catch for a touchdown over Cleveland Browns cornerback Justin Hardee Sr., bottom, during the first half of a preseason NFL football game | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

14:43 IST, August 29th 2024