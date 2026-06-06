HISTORY! Praggnanandhaa Becomes First Indian to Win Norway Chess Title

Norway Chess 2026: In a heartwarming piece of news, Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa scripted history as he became the first Indian to win the prestigious Norway Chess title. He edged Germany's Vincent Keymer in the summit clash in Oslo on Friday. Praggnanandhaa came into the last day third with 15 points. He then produced a clutch classical win, bagging three points to finish on 18 and lift one of elite chess’s most prized trophies. At just 20, the Chennai star has done what Anand and Gukesh could not since 2013.

'Still don't feel like I just won'

“I still don't feel like I just won. When I started feeling I was winning, I felt a lot of tension. I still am in the same zone,” said Praggnanandhaa immediately after his win.

“I’m happy that I’m still in the race because three days back, I was fighting for the last spot. And now I have a chance at fighting. So I’ll take it," he added.

“Quite proud about this game (versus Gukesh), honestly, because this is how I usually lose to him. He does some weird, creative stuff. I end up overthinking, doing something myself, and losing. I thought I managed my time well and did the calculations well. So I thought it was a good game overall,” he added while speaking during a post-game interview on Norway Chess’ official broadcast.

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Pragg's Historic Campaign

Competing in Norway Chess for the second time, Praggnanandhaa struggled early in the six-man field before turning it on late. The 20-year-old stunned World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen twice in classical, a feat that helped erase memories of his flat Candidates campaign in Paphos.

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