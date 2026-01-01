Updated 1 January 2026 at 21:18 IST
Men's Hockey India League 2026: From The Entire Schedule, Timing, Venues And Live Streaming Details, Check Out All You Need To Know
The Men’s Hockey India League 2026 expands to eight teams, with matches in Chennai, Ranchi, and Bhubaneswar. Defending champs Shrachi Bengal Tigers face tough rivals as fans await thrilling playoff battles.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
The Men's Hockey India League is all set to bring India's top and emerging talent in Hockey, with eight competitive hockey franchises competing in one of the most exciting games. In the upcoming season, the league has expanded to eight participants, which adds to the excitement among the ardent hockey faithful.
The men's and women's Hockey India League (HIL) emerges as a key platform for the Indian national hockey players to hone their skills and gear up for action in the upcoming International tournaments and campaigns. It also includes the super-crucial FIH Pro League and the Asian Champions Trophy in 2026.
India intends to dominate in both competitions, and the Hockey India League will be a critical stage for the players to show up and perform.
Men's Hockey India League 2026 All Set To Kick Off The Thrill Of The Game
The Men's Hockey India League (HIL) 2026 will have enhanced thrill as the league has expanded itself to eight teams, further intensifying the competition. Defending champions Sharchi Bengal Tigers will be in the spotlight and will be the target of all the teams.
Advertisement
Runners-up Hyderabad Roofans will look to amp up their performance and deliver in the competition, and also aim to clinch the title. Semifinalists Tamil Nadu Dragons will also remain focused on putting up disciplined play and also aim for success in the competition.
The upcoming competition will be contested in a league-stage format, which will lead to the qualifiers and playoff stage. Every fixture will be crucial for the side as they intend to secure a win in the competition.
Advertisement
Chennai, Ranchi and Bhubaneshwar will host all the matches in the men's Hockey India League (HIL), developing excitement among local fans and giving them access to witness some world-class hockey action.
Men's Hockey India League 2026: Check Out All Details You Need To Know
Men's Hockey India League 2026: All The Participating Teams
Shrachi Bengal Tigers
Hyderabad Toofans
Tamil Nadu Dragons
JSW Soorma Hockey Club
Vedanta Kalinga Lancers
Ranchi Royals
SG Pipers
HIL GC
Also Read: Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team Concludes 2025 With Success, Clinch Two Major International Medals Under PR Sreejesh
Men's Hockey India League 2026: The Entire Schedule
|Fixture
|Date
|Timings (IST)
Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons vs Hyderabad Toofans
3/1/2026
20:15
JSW Soorma Hockey Club vs Shrachi Bengal Tigers
4/1/2026
18:15
Vedanta Kalinga Lancers vs Ranchi Royals
4/1/2026
20:15
SG Pipers vs HIL GC
5/1/2026
20:15
Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons vs JSW Soorma Hockey Club
6/1/2026
20:15
HIL GC vs Shrachi Bengal Tigers
7/1/2026
18:15
Hyderabad Toofans vs Ranchi Royals
7/1/2026
20:15
Shrachi Bengal Tigers vs Vedanta Kalinga Lancers
8/1/2026
20:15
Hyderabad Toofans vs JSW Soorma Hockey Club
9/1/2026
18:15
Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons vs SG Pipers
9/1/2026
20:15
HIL GC vs Vedanta Kalinga Lancers
11/1/2026
18:15
Ranchi Royals vs Shrachi Bengal Tigers
11/1/2026
20:15
SG Pipers vs Hyderabad Toofans
12/1/2026
18:15
HIL GC vs Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons
12/1/2026
20:15
Shrachi Bengal Tigers vs Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons
13/01/26
20:15
Hyderabad Toofans vs Vedanta Kalinga Lancers
14/01/26
18:15
Ranchi Royals vs SG Pipers
14/01/26
20:15
JSW Soorma Hockey Club vs HIL GC
15/01/26
20:15
Ranchi Royals vs JSW Soorma Hockey Club
16/01/26
20:15
Shrachi Bengal Tigers vs Hyderabad Toofans
17/01/26
18:15
Vedanta Kalinga Lancers vs SG Pipers
17/01/26
20:15
SG Pipers vs Shrachi Bengal Tigers
18/01/26
18:15
Vedanta Kalinga Lancers vs Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons
18/01/26
20:15
HIL GC vs Ranchi Royals
19/01/26
18:15
Hyderabad Toofans vs HIL GC
20/01/26
18:15
Vedanta Kalinga Lancers vs JSW Soorma Hockey Club
20/01/26
20:15
Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons vs Ranchi Royals
21/01/26
20:15
JSW Soorma Hockey Club vs SG Pipers
22/01/26
20:15
Qualifier 1
23/01/26
18:15
Eliminator
23/01/26
20:15
Qualifier 2
25/01/26
18:00
3rd / 4th Place
26/01/26
18:15
Final
26/01/26
20:15
Men's Hockey India League 2026: Check Out Live Streaming And Telecast Details
Fans in India can watch the Men's Hockey India League (HIL) 2026 on the Sony Sports Network (Channels: Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi SD & HD) and Doordarshan Sports.
The live streaming of the Men's Hockey India League (HIL) 2026 tournament will be made available on the HIL YouTube channel.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 1 January 2026 at 21:18 IST