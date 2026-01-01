Men's Hockey India League 2026: From The Entire Schedule, Timing, Venues And Live Streaming Details, Check Out All You Need To Know

The Men's Hockey India League is all set to bring India's top and emerging talent in Hockey, with eight competitive hockey franchises competing in one of the most exciting games. In the upcoming season, the league has expanded to eight participants, which adds to the excitement among the ardent hockey faithful.

The men's and women's Hockey India League (HIL) emerges as a key platform for the Indian national hockey players to hone their skills and gear up for action in the upcoming International tournaments and campaigns. It also includes the super-crucial FIH Pro League and the Asian Champions Trophy in 2026.

India intends to dominate in both competitions, and the Hockey India League will be a critical stage for the players to show up and perform.

Men's Hockey India League 2026 All Set To Kick Off The Thrill Of The Game

The Men's Hockey India League (HIL) 2026 will have enhanced thrill as the league has expanded itself to eight teams, further intensifying the competition. Defending champions Sharchi Bengal Tigers will be in the spotlight and will be the target of all the teams.

Advertisement

Runners-up Hyderabad Roofans will look to amp up their performance and deliver in the competition, and also aim to clinch the title. Semifinalists Tamil Nadu Dragons will also remain focused on putting up disciplined play and also aim for success in the competition.

The upcoming competition will be contested in a league-stage format, which will lead to the qualifiers and playoff stage. Every fixture will be crucial for the side as they intend to secure a win in the competition.

Advertisement

Chennai, Ranchi and Bhubaneshwar will host all the matches in the men's Hockey India League (HIL), developing excitement among local fans and giving them access to witness some world-class hockey action.

Men's Hockey India League 2026: Check Out All Details You Need To Know

Men's Hockey India League 2026: All The Participating Teams

Shrachi Bengal Tigers

Hyderabad Toofans

Tamil Nadu Dragons

JSW Soorma Hockey Club

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers

Ranchi Royals

SG Pipers

HIL GC

Men's Hockey India League 2026: The Entire Schedule

Fixture Date Timings (IST) Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons vs Hyderabad Toofans 3/1/2026 20:15 JSW Soorma Hockey Club vs Shrachi Bengal Tigers 4/1/2026 18:15 Vedanta Kalinga Lancers vs Ranchi Royals 4/1/2026 20:15 SG Pipers vs HIL GC 5/1/2026 20:15 Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons vs JSW Soorma Hockey Club 6/1/2026 20:15 HIL GC vs Shrachi Bengal Tigers 7/1/2026 18:15 Hyderabad Toofans vs Ranchi Royals 7/1/2026 20:15 Shrachi Bengal Tigers vs Vedanta Kalinga Lancers 8/1/2026 20:15 Hyderabad Toofans vs JSW Soorma Hockey Club 9/1/2026 18:15 Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons vs SG Pipers 9/1/2026 20:15 HIL GC vs Vedanta Kalinga Lancers 11/1/2026 18:15 Ranchi Royals vs Shrachi Bengal Tigers 11/1/2026 20:15 SG Pipers vs Hyderabad Toofans 12/1/2026 18:15 HIL GC vs Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons 12/1/2026 20:15 Shrachi Bengal Tigers vs Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons 13/01/26 20:15 Hyderabad Toofans vs Vedanta Kalinga Lancers 14/01/26 18:15 Ranchi Royals vs SG Pipers 14/01/26 20:15 JSW Soorma Hockey Club vs HIL GC 15/01/26 20:15 Ranchi Royals vs JSW Soorma Hockey Club 16/01/26 20:15 Shrachi Bengal Tigers vs Hyderabad Toofans 17/01/26 18:15 Vedanta Kalinga Lancers vs SG Pipers 17/01/26 20:15 SG Pipers vs Shrachi Bengal Tigers 18/01/26 18:15 Vedanta Kalinga Lancers vs Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons 18/01/26 20:15 HIL GC vs Ranchi Royals 19/01/26 18:15 Hyderabad Toofans vs HIL GC 20/01/26 18:15 Vedanta Kalinga Lancers vs JSW Soorma Hockey Club 20/01/26 20:15 Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons vs Ranchi Royals 21/01/26 20:15 JSW Soorma Hockey Club vs SG Pipers 22/01/26 20:15 Qualifier 1 23/01/26 18:15 Eliminator 23/01/26 20:15 Qualifier 2 25/01/26 18:00 3rd / 4th Place 26/01/26 18:15 Final 26/01/26 20:15

Men's Hockey India League 2026: Check Out Live Streaming And Telecast Details

Fans in India can watch the Men's Hockey India League (HIL) 2026 on the Sony Sports Network (Channels: Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi SD & HD) and Doordarshan Sports.