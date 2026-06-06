Ashish Tani Purti's Hat-Trick Helps Team India To Clinch Gold Medal At Men's U18 Asia Cup 2026

Ashish Tani Purti's hat-trick powered the Indian U-18 Men's Hockey Team to the Men's U-18 Asia Cup 2026 title win after defeating hosts Japan 4-1 in the final in Kakamigahara, Japan, on Saturday.

Ashish Tani Purti (2', 28', 34') starred with a hat-trick, while captain Ketan Kushwaha (30') also found the back of the net as India produced a commanding display against the hosts to lift the title. Numada Gaku (52') scored Japan's lone goal of the contest, according to a press release.

To recognise the teams' achievements, Hockey India announced a cash award of INR 3 lakh for each player of the gold medal-winning Indian U-18 Men's Hockey Team and INR 1.5 lakh for each member of the support staff. Hockey India also announced a cash award of INR 1 lakh for each player of the Indian U-18 Women's Hockey Team, who secured the bronze medal earlier in the day, along with INR 50,000 for each member of the support staff.

Ashish Tani Purti was awarded Player of the Match for his stellar performance in the final and was also recognised as the tournament's top scorer with an impressive 17 goals. India further dominated the individual honours with goalkeeper Ayush Rajak being named the Best Goalkeeper of the tournament. In the women's competition, India's Nausheen Naz emerged as the top scorer with 12 goals, capping off a memorable campaign for India at the Men's and Women's U-18 Asia Cup 2026.

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In the first quarter, India wasted no time in making their presence felt, winning a penalty corner inside the opening 90 seconds. Ashish Tani Purti (2') made no mistake with the finish, giving India an early lead. Japan grew into the quarter, testing India with four circle penetrations, but the Indian defence stood firm throughout as the first quarter ended with India leading 1-0.

The second quarter saw India extend their advantage despite sustained pressure from the hosts. Japan earned their first penalty corner of the night and looked threatening, but the equaliser continued to elude them.

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India responded with purpose, earning a penalty corner of their own in the 28th minute. Ashish Tani Purti stepped up once again and delivered, driving a powerful shot into the net to make it 2-0. The momentum was firmly with India, and it showed almost immediately. Prahalad Rajbhar won the ball in a dangerous area, surged forward, and laid it off to captain Ketan Kushwaha (30'), who finished coolly to put India 3-0 ahead at halftime.

India remained relentless in the third quarter. A silky run from Varinder Singh resulted in another penalty corner, and Ashish Tani Purti completed his hat-trick with a clinical finish in the 34th minute to hand India a commanding 4-0 lead.