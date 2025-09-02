Craig Fulton Reflects On South Korean Challenge In Asia Cup Hockey Super 4s: 'Players Are Feeling A Bit More Confident'

India will face South Korea in a much-anticipated Asia Cup Hockey Super 4s encounter in Rajgir on September 3. Harmanpreet Singh and Co. thrashed Kazakhstan 15-0 to finish the group stage on top of Pool A.

Hockey Coach Craig Fulton Is Confident Ahead Of South Korea Clash

The three-time Asia Cup winners will brace for a tough South Korea test in the knockouts. The home side edged past China 4-3 in a close encounter, followed by another thrilling 3-2 victory over Japan. On the other side, Korea didn't have the perfect record as they hammered Chinese Taipei 7-0, but lost to Malaysia 4-1 before outclassing Bangladesh 5-1.

The winner of the Asia Cup will be guaranteed a direct entry into the next edition of the FIH World Cup, and coach Peter Fulton is confident ahead of facing the Koreans. As per a Hockey India press release, he said, "We had enough training in the areas we wanted to improve; this game (against Kazakhstan) came at the right time because it gave us a lot more focus on the final third. Players are feeling a bit more confident, and have a bit more feel of working together. That was lacking, I think, in the other two games."

India Need To Show Consistent Display

Captain Harmanpreet Singh has been very pivotal to India's plans. “ Sarpanch Sahab" has been the go-to man for penalty corners and has already scored seven goals in three games so far. India narrowly avoided relegation in the FIH Pro League and will be eager to demonstrate their credentials. Two back-to-back medals in the Olympics have definitely brightened the hopes, and another Asia Cup title would definitely be a major boost for the growth of sports in India.