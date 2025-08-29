Asia Cup 2025 Rajgir: Captain Harmanpreet Singh Nets A Hat-Trick As Team India Edges China 4-3 in Nail-Biting Clash

Asia Cup Hockey: The Harmanpreet Singh-led Hockey India Team has opened its Men's Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a triumphant win over China at Rajgir, Bihar, with a 4-3 lead.

It was a game of pressure-filled moments as India and China laid it all out on the turf. Captain Harmanpreet Singh pulled off a stunning performance against the Chinese men, who put up a strong effort.

China counterattacked India by responding with goals, but the hosts kept their calm despite being under pressure. The Indian side has advanced to the next stage of the competition.

India And China Pull Off A Back-And-Forth In Asia Cup 2025 Rajgir

Team India attacked with pace and charged onto the front foot from the start. But China absorbed the pressure well after surviving a penalty corner and also put together some moves when the hosts had them cornered.

China eventually sealed the opening goal after winning a penalty corner, with Shihao Du converting well by accurately finding the back of the net in the 12th minute. India tried to fight back, but the visitors led 1-0 in the first quarter.

The Indian hockey team began with an all-out attack, putting immense pressure on China. The hosts won a penalty corner, and Jugraj Singh found the back of the net to level the score in the 18th minute.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh came down charging right after India netted a goal to make it 2-1 in the 20th minute. India dominated the second quarter, and while China tried to create chances, the hosts maintained their score to 2-1 at the halftime break.

India Edges China With A 4-3 Lead In Asia Cup 2025 Rajgir

India continued to charge, with captain Harmanpreet Singh netting the goal in the 33rd minute on the first penalty corner of the quarter. But China countered with Benhai Chen converting a penalty corner in the 35th minute to take the score to 3-2.

Things got a bit nervy as China managed to equal the score after Jiesheng Gao converted the second penalty corner in the 41st minute to take the score to 3-3.

In the final quarter, Team India secured a couple of penalty corners, and Harmanpreet Singh charged up with his hat-trick after netting a plumb of a hit and converting it to a score.

At the final hooter, India walked off with the win with a 4-3 lead to begin their campaign with a grand triumph in front of the home crowd.