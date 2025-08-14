Dr. Vece Paes, Hockey Olympian and Father of Tennis Great Leander Paes, Dies at 80

Dr. Vece Paes, an Indian hockey player who was part of the side that won a bronze medal at the 1972 Munich Olympics and the father of Indian tennis legend Leander Paes, sadly passed away on Thursday (August 14) after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Paes is survived by his son and two daughters, as well as his wife Jennifer.

Paes was suffering from an advanced form of Parkinson's disease and was admitted to Woodlands Hospital earlier this week on Tuesday.

The last rites of the legendary Indian hockey player will be performed in a day or two, as the family is reportedly awaiting the arrival of his two daughters who are settled abroad.

A Beacon of Indian Sports - Vece Paes

His departure leaves a huge void in the Indian sporting world, as Paes was someone who donned a number of hats and was quite successful in whatever he tried.

He played in midfield for the Indian hockey team side that won a bronze medal in the 1972 Olympics but he also played a number of other sports including football, cricket and even rugby.

He served as the president of the Indian Rugby Football Union from 1996 to 2002 and even had a stint with multiple cricket organisations including the BCCI and the Asian Cricket Council.

As a sports medicine doctor, he worked with the aforementioned organisations as well as with the Indian Davis Cup team.

Dr. Paes remained in touch with the sport of hockey too as he regularly watched Hockey Bengal events until his health permitted him to.

A Unique Sporting Legacy

It's worth noting that the Paes family is one of India's finest sporting ones, as Vece's wife Jennifer was also an Olympian - she captained the Indian basketball team and was part of the team in the 1972 Olympics.

Their son Leander would not only go on to win a bronze medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, but also became one of India's most decorated tennis players ever.