Tennis Star Venus Williams To Be Honoured With A New Barbie Modeled After Her Famous Wimbledon Attire

Venus Williams, of the United States, reacts to losing a point to Nao Hibino, of Japan, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament | Image: AP

Venus Williams will become part of the Barbie universe once again. The iconic doll from Mattel would honour the sensational tennis player. It would be the second time that Venus would feature in the Barbie Universe.

The signature edition of the doll would be part of the company's inspiring women series. Venus Williams is one of the stars featured in the series, and a Barbie doll is being made of her.

New Barbie Doll To Be Made After Venus Williams

Toy company Mattel has developed the Barbie Inspiring Women series to honour the women who stood against the rules by taking their chances. Their efforts have paved the way for the girls of the future generation to dream bigger.

Barbie has honoured Venus Williams to celebrate her legacy and as a pay equity champion by announcing the tennis player as part of their celebrated doll series.

Venus has been announced as part of the Inspiring Women series alongside Billie Jean King, Ida B. Wells, Dr. Jane Goodall, Dr. Maya Angelou, Amelia Earhart, Rosa Parks, Helen Keller, Eleanor Roosevelt, Ella Fitzgerald, Florence Nightingale, and Susan B. Anthony, among others.

"Being honored as a Barbie Inspiring Woman is incredibly special. I hope this doll encourages young people to dream big, know their worth, and pursue their goals with confidence and heart,” Venus Williams said, as per USA Today.

Venus Williams already has a Barbie doll after her, which was released back in May 2024. As part of Barbie's 65th anniversary, Mattel highlighted nine trailblazing female athletes, and Venus was one of them.

Venus Williams Barbie Doll Features Details Inspired By Her 2007 Wimbledon Win

Venus Williams' Barbie doll is indeed significant as the dress will resemble her outfit when she won the Wimbledon title in 2007. It was the first time that a woman had received equal prize money as a male participant in a top-level tennis tournament.

The Barbie doll would be equipped with a white outfit, a green gem necklace and a wristband. It would also feature tennis-related accessories like the ball and racquet.