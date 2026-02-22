FIH Men's Pro League: India Fall By 4-5 To Australia In Penalty Shootout After Draw At Hobart

The Indian Men's Hockey Team suffered a narrow 4-5 penalty shootout loss against hosts Australia at the Tasmania Hockey Centre on Sunday.

The two sides were tied at 2-2 after full time, with Amit Rohidas (15') and Jugraj Singh (43') putting India in front before a brace from Joel Rintala (47', 56') helped Australia get back on level terms. India went down to the hosts in the penalty shootout, as per a Hockey India press release.

The hosts had the lion's share of possession in the opening exchanges, pushing India back in their own half as they strung some neat passes together. However, it was a spirited effort from the visitors as they stayed solid at the back and grew into the game to pile some pressure back on Australia, forcing Jed Snowden into action on a couple of occasions. India were rewarded with a penalty corner late in the first quarter, and made the most of it as Amit Rohidas (15') converted his dragflick to give them a 1-0 lead.

The second quarter produced end-to-end action, with both teams creating chances. Australia had 10 circle penetrations and a couple of penalty corners in the first half as they looked for a way back into the game, while India had 9 circle penetrations, causing problems on the counterattack. The visitors stood firm at the back, ensuring they held onto their one-goal advantage at halftime.

Australia continued to dominate possession after the restart, showing attacking intent to try and get back on level terms.

The Indian defensive line remained resolute at the back, though, keeping the hosts at bay and preventing them from creating any clear-cut opportunities. Their discipline was eventually rewarded on the other end of the field as Jugraj Singh (43') converted a powerful dragflick from a penalty corner to double India's lead to close out the third quarter.

The hosts managed to reduce the deficit early in the fourth quarter, with Joel Rintala (47') scoring from a penalty corner. With momentum on their side, Australia earned another penalty corner as they remained persistent in their pursuit of an equaliser. However, they were denied by Yashdeep Siwach's crucial block on the line. With time running out, Australia eventually found the leveller from a set-piece as Joel Rintala (56') netted his second goal of the night from a penalty corner.

Australia were relentless in the search for a winning goal and had a couple of opportunities to clinch the game. However, Mohith was exceptional in goal, pulling off some brilliant saves - including a sensational double save - to ensure India stay in the game. With the two teams tied at 2-2 after full time, the game went into a shootout to decide the winner.