FIH Men's Pro League: India Go Down 0-2 Against Spain In Their First Match Of Hobart Leg

The Indian men's hockey team suffered a 0-2 defeat against Spain in a closely contested encounter, with the Spanish side capitalising on their chances while India were unable to convert promising opportunities despite sustained attacking intent. Goals from Ignacio Abajo (6') and Ignacio Cobos (36'), one in each half, proved decisive as Spain combined clinical finishing with disciplined defending to secure the win, according to a Hockey India release.

India began the match with sharp, quick passing, looking to control possession early, but Spain's counter-attacking approach proved effective. Ignacio Abajo (6') capitalised on one such move, neatly deflecting the ball into the net to hand Spain an early lead. Unfazed by the setback, India stayed committed to their structure, circulating the ball swiftly through midfield and probing Spain's defence with intent.

The Indian team created multiple promising openings and nearly found the equaliser towards the end of the quarter when Abhishek fired a powerful strike, only to be denied by an excellent save from Spanish goalkeeper Luis Calzado.

The second quarter produced end-to-end action, with both teams showing attacking intent and creating chances but failing to convert. Spain earned their second penalty corner of the match in the 24th minute; however, Indian goalkeeper Suraj Karkera stood tall to make a crucial save and prevent Spain from extending their lead.

In the closing minutes of the first half, Spain applied sustained pressure on India's defence, but the Indian side absorbed it well before launching quick counter-attacks of their own, including a promising circle entry that put Spain under pressure. Despite both teams pushing for a goal, neither could find the net, and Spain carried a slender 1-0 advantage into halftime.

Soon after the restart, Suraj Karkera produced a brilliant save as Spain came out aggressively, determined to extend their advantage. Their pressure eventually paid off when Ignacio Cobos (36') struck from close range after finding himself unmarked inside the circle to double Spain's lead.

Buoyed by the goal, Spain continued to press high and earned five penalty corners towards the latter stages of the third quarter, but India's defence held firm with disciplined and courageous defending to deny any further damage. The penultimate quarter concluded with Spain leading 2-0.

Eager to stage a comeback, India began the fourth and final quarter on the front foot, spending sustained periods inside Spain's circle and eventually earning their first penalty corner of the match, though they were unable to convert the opportunity. At the other end, Indian goalkeeper Honnenahalli Shashikumar Mohith produced an impressive save in a one-on-one situation to prevent Spain from extending their lead.

With four minutes remaining, India withdrew their goalkeeper to add an extra outfield player in search of a breakthrough, increasing the pressure on Spain's defence. However, despite their late push, India could not find the back of the net as the match concluded with Spain securing a 2-0 victory.