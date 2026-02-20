Hardik Singh-led Team India Eye Strong Comeback in Hobart Leg of FIH Men's Pro League 2025-26

Hardik Singh celebrates during the men’s hockey Pool B match between India and Argentina in the Olympic Games Paris 2024, at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Paris | Image: ANI

New Delhi [India]: The Indian men's hockey team is geared up for a fresh start as they shift focus to the Hobart leg of the FIH Men's Pro League 2025-26, scheduled from February 20 to 25 at the Tasmania Hockey Centre in Australia. Eager to bounce back and deliver improved performances, India will take on Spain and hosts Australia in what promises to be a highly competitive block of matches.

The recent home leg at Rourkela was highly disappointing, with Team India losing all their matches, 1-3 against Belgium, 0-8 against Argentina.

While the recent Rourkela leg proved to be a steep learning curve, the team has regrouped with a positive mindset. They view the upcoming fixtures as a vital opportunity to test combinations, refine their structure, and build momentum ahead of the upcoming Men's FIH Hockey World Cup and Asian Games in Japan this year, a release said. The 24-member squad features a dynamic mix of seasoned campaigners and exciting young talent ready to make their mark on the international stage.

India will commence their Hobart campaign against Spain on February 21, followed by a high-octane clash against Australia on February 22. They will face Spain again on February 24, before concluding the Hobart leg with a final match against the formidable Australian side on February 25.

Recent history suggests a thrilling set of matches awaits. India and Spain have been incredibly evenly matched in their last 10 encounters, claiming four regulation wins each, alongside two draws that India went on to win in shootouts. Against Australia, high-scoring drama has been a constant. While the hosts hold the statistical edge in their last 10 meetings with six wins to India's two (and two draws), a re-energised Indian squad will be eager to flip the script on Australian soil.

Two-time Olympic bronze medallist Hardik Singh has been named captain for the Australia leg of the Pro League in the absence of Harmanpreet Singh. The squad also welcomes an influx of youth, with players like Amandeep Lakra and Manmeet Singh looking to build on their recent senior debuts, alongside rising stars such as Angad Bir Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, and Aditya Arjun Lalage, who will be eager to prove their mettle in the forward line.

"It is a tremendous honour to lead the national team in a prestigious tournament like the Pro League. While we will certainly miss Harmanpreet's presence on the pitch, his absence provides a valuable opportunity for the rest of the group to step up and take charge. As a team, we have reviewed our recent matches, learned our lessons, and are entering Hobart with a highly positive and aggressive mindset," Hardik Singh said, according to the release.

Sharing his thoughts on the young additions to the squad, Hardik added, “I am incredibly excited about the new faces joining us for this tour. Youngsters bring very fresh, fearless energy to our attacking lineup. They have worked exceptionally hard to earn their spots, and playing against top-tier teams like Australia and Spain is the perfect platform for them to express themselves. The entire group is motivated to support them, execute our plans, and play the brand of hockey India is known for.”