Pakistan Hockey Chief Tariq Bugti Resigns After Shocking Details Of PAK Team’s Australia Experience Exposed

Tariq Bugti, president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), has stepped down from his role following the controversy surrounding the mismanagement during the national team’s tour of Australia earlier this month. Pakistan captain Ammad Shakeel Butt had earlier complained of incompetence during the Hobart leg of the FIH Pro League.

Bugti confirmed the development and reiterated that he requested an impartial inquiry into the incident.

“I have sent my resignation letter to the PM but I urge him and Field Marshal Asim Munir to conduct an impartial inquiry into the whole incident which took place in Australia during the FIH Pro League.

(More To Follow)