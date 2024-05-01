Advertisement

Haryana blanked Manipur 8-0 and Maharashtra defeated Mizoram 3-0 to emerge winners on the second day of the first phase of the National Women’s Hockey League, here on Wednesday.

In a lopsided contest, Pooja (2) struck early as Hockey Haryana's relentless onslaught was ensued by Ritika (17, 29), Manju Chorsiya (20) and Bhteri (37) until the third quarter.

In the final quarter, Shashi Khasa (49, 50, 56) demonstrated her splendid skills to produce a quick hat-trick that exposed the weak Manipur defence.

Every goal scored during the clash was a field goal.

In the subsequent encounter, Maharashtra did not find it tough prevailing against Mizoram.

Hockey Maharashtra opened their account when Tanushree Dinesh Kadu (13) successfully converted a penalty corner.

Riding on the momentum, Monika Tirkey (26) netted the second for Maharashtra through another penalty corner before skipper Ashwini Kolekar (50) scored the winner through a clinical field goal.

Mizoram did create a few chances including a couple of penalty corners, but failed to make the most. Their struggle to maintain possession also did not allow them to threaten the Maharashtra defence.