Updated March 19th, 2024 at 13:58 IST

Hockey Manipur qualifies for quarterfinals of Senior Women National Championship

Manipur progressed to the quarterfinals with an 11-2 win over Uttarakhand in a Pool G match as the league stage of the Senior Women National Championship concluded here on Tuesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Hockey Mizoram defeated Hockey Punjab and secured quarterfinal place in womens national championship
Hockey Mizoram defeated Hockey Punjab and secured quarterfinal place in womens national championship | Image:X@Hockeyindia
Manipur progressed to the quarterfinals with an 11-2 win over Uttarakhand in a Pool G match as the league stage of the Senior Women National Championship concluded here on Tuesday.

Karnataka also ended their campaign on a high, beating Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey 13-0 in another pool G game.

With the top team from each Pool qualifying for the knock-outs, the stage is set for some high-octane action. All the quarterfinals are scheduled to take place on March 20.

The first quarterfinal will be played between defending champions Madhya Pradesh and Bengal, while hosts Maharashtra will face off against Manipur in the second quarterfinal.

The third quarterfinal will see Jharkhand play Mizoram, while Haryana will play Odisha in the fourth quarterfinal.

For Manipur, it was their third win in three matches as they topped Pool G.

Sarita Dev Bramhacharimayum (8th, 24th), Prabhleen Kaur (14th, 45th) and Chingshubam Sanggai Ibemhal (53rd, 60th) scored a brace each, while Vartika Rawat (5th), Sonia Devi Kshetrimayum (7th), Ranjita Sanasam (44th), captain Lily Chanu Mayengbam (57th) and Chanu Lanchenbi Khundrakpam (59th) scored a goal each for Manipur.

The two goals for Uttarakhand were field goals that came from the sticks of Komal Dhami (36th) and Monika Chand (41st).

Earlier the day, Karnataka defeated Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey 13-0.

Captain of Hockey Karnataka, Kruthika SP (15th, 26th, 56th, 56th) led from the front with four goals, while MG Yashika (20th, 38th, 58th) scored a hat-trick, Chandana J (33rd, 37th) scored a brace and Adira S (43rd), Prashu Singh Parihar (48th), Anjali H R (55th) and Gedela Gayatri (60rg) scored a goal each. 

