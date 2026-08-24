India's 51 Year Wait Continues, Disappointing Hockey World Cup Campaign Ends With 3-5 Loss To Argentina

India's wait for a podium finish at the Men's Hockey World Cup stretched to 51 years as the Harmanpreet Singh-led side crashed out of the 2026 edition after suffering a 3-5 defeat to Argentina on Monday.



According to ESPN, India needed to beat Argentina by at least two goals to keep their semifinal hopes alive, but a poor defensive display allowed the South Americans to take control and end India's campaign.



Argentina started aggressively and took the lead in the first minute through Joaquin Toscani, who converted a field goal. Della Torre then doubled the advantage in the sixth minute with a penalty corner. India responded through Sukhjeet Singh, who pulled one back with a field goal in the 10th minute, giving the hosts hope of a comeback.



However, Argentina restored their two-goal cushion in the 33rd minute when Domene found the target. The same player struck again in the 45th minute, converting a penalty stroke to make it 4-1. Lucas Toscani then added Argentina's fifth goal in the 53rd minute, leaving India with a mountain to climb.



India showed some late fight as Sukhjeet scored his second goal of the match in the 58th minute before Hardik Singh converted a penalty stroke a minute later to reduce the deficit to 3-5. India earned a penalty corner right on the final hooter after Harmanpreet Singh found a foot, but his drag-flick was saved, bringing their World Cup campaign to an end.



India conceded 16 goals across five matches, with their defensive frailties ultimately proving costly in a tournament where they needed a strong result against Argentina. The defeat also extends India's long wait for a World Cup medal. India have won the Men's Hockey World Cup only once, in 1975, when they defeated Pakistan 2-1 in the final in Kuala Lumpur.



The country had won medals in each of the first three editions -- bronze in 1971, silver in 1973 and gold in 1975 -- but has not returned to the podium since.

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India will now play Belgium in the classification match for seventh and eighth place.

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