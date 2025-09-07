India Secures Fourth Hockey Asia Cup Title With Convincing 4-1 Victory Over Korea, Earns FIH World Cup Berth

The Harmanpreet Singh-led Team India sealed a commanding win over Korea in the Asia Cup 2025 Final at Rajgir, Bihar, on Sunday. The Men in Blue secured a 4-1 lead to become four-time Asia Cup champions. India lifted the title after a prolonged eight-year wait.

A brace from Dilpreet Singh, and individual scores from Amit Rohidas and Sukhjeet Singh have helped India capitalise on Korea early in the play. The win in the summit clash has also helped them advance to the FIH World Cup 2026 in Belgium and the Netherlands.

India Secure Fourth Asia Cup Title With 4-1 Lead Over Korea

Team India pulled off a stunning start with a goal in less than 30 seconds after the first whistle. Captain Harmanpreet Singh did a splendid job with the dribble as he raced past the Korean defence to pass it to Sukhjeet, and his hit had the Korean goalkeeper thinking as he smacked a reverse swing shot to the goalpost's left corner with full aggression.

While the Korean side attempted to put pressure on the hosts, India relied on aggression throughout the play and avoided the mistakes they had made at the start of the campaign.

In the eighth minute, Dilpreet created a chance for Team India, but the Korean custodian Kim made the save. Soon after, the hosts received a penalty strike, but Jugraj failed to convert it as Kin did not let the ball pass.

The Indian side pulled off multiple chances while getting in the circle, with Abhishek and Jugraj coming in close to net a goal. However, the Korean goalkeeper managed to stop their chances. Dilpreet came in clutch for the side as he scored in the 27th and 44th minutes.

Despite some carelessness in playmaking, Team India did its best to avoid making any mistakes in the game.

India Avoided Mistakes And Kept Their Defence Strong Against Korea

Korea received its first penalty corner in the 40th minute, which led to a redo after the ball was mistapped. But Krishan Pathak stood steady and effectively saved, and the Indian defence immediately charged in to avoid any score for Korea.

In the 49th minute, India got a penalty corner, and Amit Rohidas secured a score for the side, taking the score to 4-0. Korea managed to seal a consolation goal with a penalty corner, but that was not enough to stop India as they had the upper hand till the final whistle.