India vs England Men's Hockey World Cup Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs ENG Pool D Encounter?

India will hope to build on their winning start in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup when they host a mighty England in a Pool D encounter on Monday at Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen. India got the better of England in the Paris Olympics quarterfinal and will be hoping to replicate their display once again.

Both teams also faced each other twice in the FIH Pro League and went on to share the spoils. India are marginally ahead when it comes to head-to-head battles. Harmanpreet Singh and Co. have won 10 matches compared to England's 9, while 5 matches ended in a draw.

India vs England Men's Hockey World Cup Live Streaming

When will the India vs England Men's Hockey World Cup match be played?

The Men's Hockey World Cup match between India and England will be played on Monday, August 17.

At what time will the India vs England Men's Hockey World Cup match be played?

The Men's Hockey World Cup match between India and England will kick off at 6:30 PM IST.

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Where will the India vs England Men's Hockey World Cup match be played?

The Men's Hockey World Cup match between India and England will be held at the Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands.

How to watch the live telecast of India vs England Men's Hockey World Cup match in India?

The live telecast of the Men's Hockey World Cup match between India and England will be available on Star Sports Network and DD Sports.

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How to watch the live streaming of India vs England Men's Hockey World Cup match in India?